MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Thursday tracking bullish cues from the domestic market, where demand picked up ahead of festivals, while limited supplies supported the upside.

* Traders expect buying to pick up further because of festivals like Dussehra, which falls on Oct. 24, and Diwali, which is celebrated on Nov. 13.

* "Sentiment is firm due to festival buying in the spot market. Lower output estimates for the kharif pulses are also aiding the upside in pulses," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* At 0736 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.68 percent at 4,561 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 110 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* A revival in monsoon rains has raised the prospect of higher crop sowing and this could limit the upside, traders and analysts said.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* Initial advance estimates show the kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)