MUMBAI Oct 12 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures slipped on Friday as a revival in rains later in the season raised prospects of higher sowing, though limited supplies in spot markets and hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals restricted the downside.

* At 0829 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.11 percent at 4,536 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-booking is seen at higher levels because prices have risen in the last few sessions, but festive demand would continue to support," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 15.5 rupees to 4,577 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* Initial advance estimates show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)