MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Monday, tracking firm cues from spot markets where demand was strong ahead of festivals and thin supplies, though prospects of better sowing limited the upside.

* At 1051 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21 percent at 4,816 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are unlikely to fall below today's low because of firm spot market. Demand is strong in spot and likely to stay firm in the near term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 4,750 rupees per 100 kg because of festive buying.

* Initial advance estimates show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect the revived rainfall later in the season to help farmers expand the area under chana cultivation.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the monsoon for soil moisture. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)