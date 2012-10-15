MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Monday, tracking firm cues from spot markets
where demand was strong ahead of festivals and thin supplies,
though prospects of better sowing limited the upside.
* At 1051 GMT, the key November chana contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21
percent at 4,816 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are unlikely to fall below today's low because of
firm spot market. Demand is strong in spot and likely to stay
firm in the near term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 50 rupees to 4,750
rupees per 100 kg because of festive buying.
* Initial advance estimates show kharif pulses output at
5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* Traders expect the revived rainfall later in the season to
help farmers expand the area under chana cultivation.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)