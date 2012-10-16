MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Tuesday, supported by a strong demand from
millers and retailers in the spot market ahead of festivals,
amid thin supplies, though expectations of an increase in the
area under cultivation limited the upside.
* At 0833 GMT, the key November chana contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33
percent at 4,824 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Consumption of chana flour and dal increases in the
festive season. Thin supplies and fewer stocks are keeping
sentiment firm," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 44 rupees to 4,804
rupees per 100 kg.
* Parekh, however, said a likely increase in the imports of
yellow peas, a cheap substitute for chana, is expected to keep
the upside limited.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with
6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Traders expect farmers would expand the area under chana
cultivation due to sufficient soil moisture.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)