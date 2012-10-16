MUMBAI Oct 16 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday, supported by a strong demand from millers and retailers in the spot market ahead of festivals, amid thin supplies, though expectations of an increase in the area under cultivation limited the upside.

* At 0833 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 4,824 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Consumption of chana flour and dal increases in the festive season. Thin supplies and fewer stocks are keeping sentiment firm," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 44 rupees to 4,804 rupees per 100 kg.

* Parekh, however, said a likely increase in the imports of yellow peas, a cheap substitute for chana, is expected to keep the upside limited.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect farmers would expand the area under chana cultivation due to sufficient soil moisture.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

