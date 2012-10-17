MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Wednesday as hopes of an increase in area under
cultivation and a drop in demand at higher prices, weighed on
sentiment, but traders expect buying to improve ahead of
festivals.
* At 0859 GMT, the key November chana contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.58
percent at 4,727 rupees per 100 kg.
* "So far chana sowing is good and total area is expected to
remain higher than last year," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from
Gadag in Karnataka.
* "Farmers are expanding area because prices are
attractive," Sarwade said.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 27 rupees to 4,773
rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders said, demand slows down at higher levels but
expected to stay firm in the near term because of festivals.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with
6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Traders expect farmers to expand the area under chana
cultivation due to sufficient soil moisture.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)