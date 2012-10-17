MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Wednesday as hopes of an increase in area under cultivation and a drop in demand at higher prices, weighed on sentiment, but traders expect buying to improve ahead of festivals.

* At 0859 GMT, the key November chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.58 percent at 4,727 rupees per 100 kg.

* "So far chana sowing is good and total area is expected to remain higher than last year," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag in Karnataka.

* "Farmers are expanding area because prices are attractive," Sarwade said.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 27 rupees to 4,773 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said, demand slows down at higher levels but expected to stay firm in the near term because of festivals.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show kharif pulses output at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect farmers to expand the area under chana cultivation due to sufficient soil moisture.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and it depends on the monsoon for soil moisture. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)