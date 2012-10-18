MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures extended losses for the third straight session because of a drop in demand at higher p r ices and on profit-taking following a recent rally, though traders expect prices to recover on buying for forthcoming festivals.

* At 0731 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.25 percent at 4,714 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract had risen more than 13.5 percent in October before it started declining from Tuesday, on a projected decline in pulses output and on buying by traders to meet festival demand.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* "After a correction, chana is likely to rise again as consumer demand is very strong due to the ongoing festival season," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra later this month and Diwali in November. Demand for pulses, including chana, rises during these festivals as families prepare special dishes for get together.

* In New Delhi spot market, chana fell 71 rupees to 4,687 rupees per 100 kg.

