MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures extended losses for the third straight session because
of a drop in demand at higher p r ices and on profit-taking
following a recent rally, though traders expect prices to
recover on buying for forthcoming festivals.
* At 0731 GMT, the key November contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.25 percent at 4,714 rupees per 100 kg.
* The contract had risen more than 13.5 percent in October
before it started declining from Tuesday, on a projected decline
in pulses output and on buying by traders to meet festival
demand.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* "After a correction, chana is likely to rise again as
consumer demand is very strong due to the ongoing festival
season," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare
Commodities.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra later this month and
Diwali in November. Demand for pulses, including chana, rises
during these festivals as families prepare special dishes for
get together.
* In New Delhi spot market, chana fell 71 rupees to 4,687
rupees per 100 kg.
