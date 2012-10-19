MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures were slightly down on Friday on hopes of an increase in the area under cultivation, though strong demand in spot markets from millers and retailers for forthcoming festivals amid limited supplies kept the downside limited.

* At 0909 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.17 percent at 4,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The area under chana cultivation is expected to be higher than last year because of attractive prices. Sowing is in progress at most places and would start everywhere in the coming days," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Analysts expect chana prices to recover from dips and stay firm in the short term ahead of festivals.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra later this month and Diwali in November. Demand for pulses, including chana, rises during these festivals as families prepare special dishes for get together.

* In New Delhi spot market, chana rose 42 rupees to 4,731 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)