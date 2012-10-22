UPDATE 1-Indebted Huishan Dairy to miss results deadline, says finances unclear
MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Monday on profit-booking as the recent rally in prices discouraged domestic demand.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year, due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.
* At 0833 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.18 percent at 4,671 rupees per 100 kg.
* The November contract rose more than 12 percent in the current month to the previous close on Oct. 20.
* "A correction is seen in chana futures at higher prices. The November contract may test support at around 4,620 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts, however, expect chana prices to recover from dips and stay firm in the short term, ahead of festivals.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra later this month and Diwali in November. Demand for pulses, including chana, rises during these festivals as families prepare special dishes for get-togethers.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
