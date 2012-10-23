MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday as thin domestic supplies amid festive season and an estimated shortfall in the kharif pulses output aided sentiment.

* At 0742 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.71 percent at 4,694 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen more than 1 percent in the previous session.

* "Buying from millers and retailers picks up on every dip because of the festival season as consumption remains high during this time," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 11 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect chana prices to stay firm in the short term due to festive demand.

* Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Wednesday and Diwali in November. Demand for pulses, including chana, rises during these festivals as families prepare special dishes for get-togethers.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year, due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)