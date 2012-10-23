India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday as thin domestic supplies amid festive season and an estimated shortfall in the kharif pulses output aided sentiment.
* At 0742 GMT, the key November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.71 percent at 4,694 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen more than 1 percent in the previous session.
* "Buying from millers and retailers picks up on every dip because of the festival season as consumption remains high during this time," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 11 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts expect chana prices to stay firm in the short term due to festive demand.
* Indians will celebrate Dussehra on Wednesday and Diwali in November. Demand for pulses, including chana, rises during these festivals as families prepare special dishes for get-togethers.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year, due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.