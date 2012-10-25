MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Thursday on improved spot demand in the ongoing festive season amid thin supply, though prospects of higher sowing and likely higher shipments from other regions in the coming months limited the upside.

* At 0814 GMT, the December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.81 percent at 4,477 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices have gained a lot since the start of October due to festive buying, but supplies from Canada and Australia in the coming months could put pressure on prices," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 12.5 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect prices to stay firm in the short term due to festive demand.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali in November. Demand for pulses, including chana, rises during these festivals as families prepare special dishes for get-togethers.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year, due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)