MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Monday as traders booked profits after a recent rise in prices while prospects of higher chana sowing also weighed, though thin supplies in the spot market restricted the losses.

* At 0842 GMT, the November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at 4,758 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are expected to fall further towards the end of the day. Prospects for chana sowing are very good," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects the November contract to take support at around 4,710 rupees by the end of this session.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to 4,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year, due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)