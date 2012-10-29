MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Monday as traders booked profits after a recent
rise in prices while prospects of higher chana sowing also
weighed, though thin supplies in the spot market restricted the
losses.
* At 0842 GMT, the November contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at
4,758 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are expected to fall further towards the end of
the day. Prospects for chana sowing are very good," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Reddy expects the November contract to take support at
around 4,710 rupees by the end of this session.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to
4,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase compared with last year, due to adequate
soil moisture and attractive prices.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)