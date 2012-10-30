BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Tuesday, tracking a dull spot market where demand declined at higher prices while prospects of increased sowing also weighed.
* At 0832 GMT, the November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.53 percent at 4,727 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some correction is seen at higher prices but prices could rebound from lows because of the festive season. Buying is recommended around 4,650-4,660 rupees for the near term," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 45 rupees to 4,659 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.