MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Tuesday, tracking a dull spot market where demand declined at higher prices while prospects of increased sowing also weighed.

* At 0832 GMT, the November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.53 percent at 4,727 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some correction is seen at higher prices but prices could rebound from lows because of the festive season. Buying is recommended around 4,650-4,660 rupees for the near term," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 45 rupees to 4,659 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

