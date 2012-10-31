MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, weighed by a decline in domestic demand and prospects of higher sowing.

* At 0730 GMT, the November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at 4,705 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Wholesale buying for Diwali is almost complete as the festival is just a few days away. Now, only retailer buying is seen in the domestic markets," said Tejas Seth, associate vice president at SMC Global.

* Indians will celebrate Diwali on Nov. 13.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 17 rupees to 4,633 rupees per 100 kg.

* Seth does not expect any major upside in the coming days as buying would be limited at these price levels.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)