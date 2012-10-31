MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, weighed
by a decline in domestic demand and prospects of higher sowing.
* At 0730 GMT, the November contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent at
4,705 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Wholesale buying for Diwali is almost complete as the
festival is just a few days away. Now, only retailer buying is
seen in the domestic markets," said Tejas Seth, associate vice
president at SMC Global.
* Indians will celebrate Diwali on Nov. 13.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 17 rupees to
4,633 rupees per 100 kg.
* Seth does not expect any major upside in the coming days
as buying would be limited at these price levels.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase compared with last year due to adequate
soil moisture and attractive prices.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)