MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a drop
in domestic demand, likely higher imports and prospects of
increased sowing weighed on sentiments.
* At 0914 GMT, the November contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.57 percent at
4,676 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sowing is very good and the next crop would be excellent.
Rains in our areas due to the cyclone Nilam are proving
beneficial for the crop," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from
Gadag, Karnataka.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 24 rupees to
4,614 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, is in
progress and depends upon soil moisture.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase compared with last year due to adequate
soil moisture and attractive prices.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Traders expect pulses imports to increase due to an
estimated shortfall in the output of kharif pulses.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)