MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a drop in domestic demand, likely higher imports and prospects of increased sowing weighed on sentiments.

* At 0914 GMT, the November contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.57 percent at 4,676 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is very good and the next crop would be excellent. Rains in our areas due to the cyclone Nilam are proving beneficial for the crop," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 24 rupees to 4,614 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, is in progress and depends upon soil moisture.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect pulses imports to increase due to an estimated shortfall in the output of kharif pulses.

