MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures snapped a three-day falling streak on Friday as traders covered short positions, offsetting prospects of increased sowing and higher imports.

* At 0823 GMT, the December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.30 percent at 4,394 rupees per 100 kg.

* "A bounce back is seen from lower levels due to hopes of festive buying. However, any sharp upside is unlikely because of anticipation of higher sowing and better crop internationally," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president at Indiabulls Commodities.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 50 rupees to 4,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, is in progress and depends upon soil moisture.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase compared with last year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The government on Thursday raised the minimum support price of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800 rupees in 2011/12.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to increase due to an estimated shortfall in their kharif output. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)