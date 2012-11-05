MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Monday on short-covering, supported by firm cues from spot market on festive demand, but prospects of increased sowing and higher imports limited the upside.

* At 0924 GMT, the December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.77 percent at 4,309 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some short-covering is seen in chana futures after recent drop in the prices. The December contract may test resistance at around 4,330-4,360 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose by 17 rupees to 4,483 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, depends upon soil moisture, and is currently in progress.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The government raised the minimum support price of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800 rupees in 2011/12 on Nov. 1.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to increase due to an estimated shortfall in their kharif output. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)