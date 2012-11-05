MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Monday on short-covering, supported by firm cues
from spot market on festive demand, but prospects of increased
sowing and higher imports limited the upside.
* At 0924 GMT, the December contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.77 percent at 4,309
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some short-covering is seen in chana futures after recent
drop in the prices. The December contract may test resistance at
around 4,330-4,360 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst
at JRG Wealth Management.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose by 17 rupees to
4,483 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, depends upon
soil moisture, and is currently in progress.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and
attractive prices.
* The government raised the minimum support price of chana
to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800 rupees in
2011/12 on Nov. 1.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to increase due to an
estimated shortfall in their kharif output.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)