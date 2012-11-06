MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from spot markets on festive demand, though prospects of more area under cultivation and higher imports restricted the upside.

* At 0850 GMT, the December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.69 percent at 4,368 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Consumption usually increases during the festive season. Retail buying is higher and is keeping prices firm," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 120 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of chana, a rabi or winter-sown crop, depends upon soil moisture, and is in progress.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* The government raised the minimum support price of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13, from 2,800 rupees in 2011/12, on Nov. 1.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the kharif or summer-sown pulses output could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to increase due to an estimated shortfall in their kharif output. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)