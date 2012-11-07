MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Wednesday, supported by strong festive season retail buying in spot markets amid thin supplies, but hopes of more area under cultivation and higher imports reined in prices.

* At 0855 GMT, the December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent at 4,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There has been a good demand for chana in the festival season. Traders should buy on every dips as trend looks firm in the short term," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 35 rupees to 4,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* On Nov. 1, the government raised the minimum support price of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13, from 2,800 rupees in 2011/12.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the output of the kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to increase due to an estimated shortfall in their kharif output. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)