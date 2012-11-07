MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures rose on Wednesday, supported by strong festive season
retail buying in spot markets amid thin supplies, but hopes of
more area under cultivation and higher imports reined in prices.
* At 0855 GMT, the December contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.27 percent at 4,392
rupees per 100 kg.
* "There has been a good demand for chana in the festival
season. Traders should buy on every dips as trend looks firm in
the short term," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 35 rupees to
4,635 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in
progress, depends on soil moisture.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and
attractive prices.
* On Nov. 1, the government raised the minimum support price
of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13, from 2,800
rupees in 2011/12.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the output of the kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall
to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to increase due to an
estimated shortfall in their kharif output.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)