MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Thursday on prospects of increased area under
cultivation, conducive weather conditions and likely higher
imports.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to increase due to an
estimated shortfall in the kharif output.
* At 0803 GMT, the December contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.11 percent at
4,346 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana is expected to trade sideways. Production is
expected higher because of a likely higher seeded area and
favourable weather conditions," said Badruddin Khan, assistant
vice president at Indiabulls Commodities.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 22 rupees to
4,628 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in
progress, depends on soil moisture.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and
attractive prices.
* On Nov. 1, the government raised the minimum support price
of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800
rupees in 2011/12.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the output of the kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall
to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)