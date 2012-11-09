MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian chana futures eased on
Friday, extending losses for a third session, weighed by
prospects of increased area under cultivation due to conducive
weather in growing areas coupled with easing wholesale demand
ahead of key festivals.
* At 0901 GMT, the most-active chana for December delivery
on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
was 0.35 percent lower at 4,320 rupees per 100 kg, after losing
1.02 percent in the previous two sessions.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 25.55 rupees to
4,581.80 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Selling could be initiated at 4,365 rupees, with a stop
loss of 4,470 rupees, targeting 4,200," said an analyst with
Karvy Comtrade.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and
attractive prices. Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* On Nov. 1, the government raised the minimum support price
of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800
rupees in 2011/12.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to
5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)