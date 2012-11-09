MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian chana futures eased on Friday, extending losses for a third session, weighed by prospects of increased area under cultivation due to conducive weather in growing areas coupled with easing wholesale demand ahead of key festivals.

* At 0901 GMT, the most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.35 percent lower at 4,320 rupees per 100 kg, after losing 1.02 percent in the previous two sessions.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 25.55 rupees to 4,581.80 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Selling could be initiated at 4,365 rupees, with a stop loss of 4,470 rupees, targeting 4,200," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices. Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* On Nov. 1, the government raised the minimum support price of chana to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg for 2012/13 from 2,800 rupees in 2011/12.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)