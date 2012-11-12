MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian chana futures rose on Monday tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where strong demand in the ongoing festive season pushed up prices.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) w as trading up 1.13 percent at 4,384 rupees per 100 kg at 0735 GMT.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 79 rupees to 4,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand for chana is strong. We expect prices to remain firm till the first week of December, when reports on initial trend in chana planting will be available, and there could be some correction in chana prices on an expected rise in the area under cultivation," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* Currently chana prices are also getting support from the 14.6 percent decline in summer-sown pulses estimated by the agriculture ministry.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices. Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)