MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian chana futures rose on
Monday tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where strong
demand in the ongoing festive season pushed up prices.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
National Commodity Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) w as trading up
1.13 percent at 4,384 rupees per 100 kg at 0735 GMT.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 79 rupees to
4,575 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand for chana is strong. We expect prices to remain
firm till the first week of December, when reports on initial
trend in chana planting will be available, and there could be
some correction in chana prices on an expected rise in the area
under cultivation," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research
at Religare Commodities.
* Currently chana prices are also getting support from the
14.6 percent decline in summer-sown pulses estimated by the
agriculture ministry.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture
and attractive prices. Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and
its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)