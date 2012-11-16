MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian chana futures fell on Friday on prospects of higher seeded area and conducive weather, while steady demand in spot markets prevented a sharp fall.

* Traders and analysts expect area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* "Demand is steady but unlikely to improve sharply as major festivals have ended. Prices may fall further in the short term as sowing progresses," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharahstra.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.55 percent at 4,335 rupees per 100 kg at 0701 GMT.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was unchanged at 4,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)