MUMBAI, March 11 Indian chana futures fell on Monday on increasing arrivals in the spot markets and subdued local demand though some value buying at lower levels restricted the downside.

* As of 0848 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18 percent at 3,373 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Higher arrivals may weigh on sentiment. However, farmers are unlikely to liquidate their produce below 3,200 rupees," said an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by 50 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)