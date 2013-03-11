MUMBAI, March 11 Indian chana futures fell on
Monday on increasing arrivals in the spot markets and subdued
local demand though some value buying at lower levels restricted
the downside.
* As of 0848 GMT, the key April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.18
percent at 3,373 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Higher arrivals may weigh on sentiment. However, farmers
are unlikely to liquidate their produce below 3,200 rupees,"
said an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell by
50 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)