MUMBAI, March 12 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday due to rising supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production though steady demand in the spot market at lower prices restricted the decline.

* As of 0911 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.62 percent at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall fundamentals remain bearish on higher production prospects," said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged down 4 rupees to 3,496 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect fresh demand for the upcoming holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate holi on March 27. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)