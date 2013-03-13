MUMBAI, March 13 Indian chana futures rose on
Wednesday on lower-level buying though arrivals from the new
season crop and prospects of higher production capped the gains.
* As of 0849 GMT, the key April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.60 percent
at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentals are weak but some recovery is seen from
lower levels. The April contract may touch 3,400 rupees by the
end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 46
rupees to 3,454 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect fresh demand for the upcoming holi festival
to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate holi on March
27.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)