MUMBAI, March 13 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday on lower-level buying though arrivals from the new season crop and prospects of higher production capped the gains.

* As of 0849 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.60 percent at 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are weak but some recovery is seen from lower levels. The April contract may touch 3,400 rupees by the end of the session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 46 rupees to 3,454 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect fresh demand for the upcoming holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate holi on March 27. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)