MUMBAI, March 14 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday as traders chose to book profit after prices rose more than 2 percent in the previous session, while increasing supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher output also weighed.

* As of 0712 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.38 percent at 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because supplies are increasing from the new season crop," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 40 rupees to 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect fresh demand for the upcoming Holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)