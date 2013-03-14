MUMBAI, March 14 Indian chana futures fell on
Thursday as traders chose to book profit after prices rose more
than 2 percent in the previous session, while increasing
supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher
output also weighed.
* As of 0712 GMT, the key April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.38
percent at 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because
supplies are increasing from the new season crop," said Nitin
Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and are
likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 40
rupees to 3,490 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect fresh demand for the upcoming Holi festival
to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate Holi on March
27.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)