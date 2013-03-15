MEDIA-Bharti Infratel sounds out banks on Indus buyout funding - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, March 15 Indian chana futures rose on Friday as traders chose to buy after prices fell more than 1 percent in the previous session, though rising supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher output capped the gains.
* As of 0937 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some lower-level buying is seen in chana futures ahead of festivals. Any dip in prices would be a good opportunity to buy in the near-term, but long-run fundamentals are still weak," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Acharya said she expects rising spot supplies to weigh on prices in the long-term.
* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and they are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 15.5 rupees to 3,472 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect fresh demand for the upcoming Holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)