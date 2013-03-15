MUMBAI, March 15 Indian chana futures rose on Friday as traders chose to buy after prices fell more than 1 percent in the previous session, though rising supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher output capped the gains.

* As of 0937 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 3,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some lower-level buying is seen in chana futures ahead of festivals. Any dip in prices would be a good opportunity to buy in the near-term, but long-run fundamentals are still weak," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Acharya said she expects rising spot supplies to weigh on prices in the long-term.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and they are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 15.5 rupees to 3,472 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect fresh demand for the upcoming Holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)