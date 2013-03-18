MUMBAI, March 18 Indian chana futures were up on Monday on hopes of a pick-up in domestic buying, though supplies from the new season crop and prospects of a higher output capped the gains.

* Traders expect fresh demand created by the upcoming Holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27.

* As of 0904 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1 percent at 3,443 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Lower-level buying is seen in chana by stockists and traders. Any dips in prices would be a good buying opportunity," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst with Angel Commodities.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was almost steady at 3,468 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)