MUMBAI, March 19 Indian chana futures edged down on Tuesday due to new season crop and estimates of higher output, though buying from stockists in local market on hopes of a pick-up in demand provided support.

* Traders expect fresh demand created by the upcoming Holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27.

* As of 0911 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.12 percent at 3,424 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local demand is improving and is likely to stay firm in the coming days due to Holi. But, supplies from the new crop is coming from everywhere and would increase gradually," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Supplies from the new crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, edged up 7 rupees to 3,472 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)