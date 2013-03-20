MUMBAI, March 20 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday on concerns of lower crop yields in Madhya Pradesh, though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* As of 1050 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.68 percent at 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The April contract may touch 3,500 rupees by the end of the week. Festive demand is expected to support the prices," Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities, said.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* Reports of lower yield in Madhya Pradesh due to erratic weather during February will lend support to the prices, Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 18 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect domestic demand ahead of Holi festival to lend support to prices. Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)