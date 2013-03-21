MUMBAI, March 21 Indian chana futures edged down
on Thursday on supplies from the new season crop and estimates
of higher output though hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead
of a festival supported prices.
* As of 0757 GMT, the key April contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.12
percent to 3,430 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies from the new crop is limiting any sharp upside
in prices but festival demand is seen supporting prices in the
near term. The April contract may touch 3,500 rupees in the next
2-3 days," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27.
* Any sharp upside, however, is unlikely because of
expectations of higher output.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and
Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers
said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was
steady at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)