MUMBAI, March 21 Indian chana futures edged down on Thursday on supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output though hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of a festival supported prices.

* As of 0757 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.12 percent to 3,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from the new crop is limiting any sharp upside in prices but festival demand is seen supporting prices in the near term. The April contract may touch 3,500 rupees in the next 2-3 days," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Indians will celebrate Holi on March 27.

* Any sharp upside, however, is unlikely because of expectations of higher output.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, was steady at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)