MUMBAI, March 22 Indian chana futures edged up on Friday on some lower-level buying though arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* As of 0904 GMT, the key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.18 percent at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is expected to trade up today on some value buying as arrivals are still to pick up. Festive demand may also support," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Indians will celebrate the festival of Holi on March 27.

* Any sharp upside, however, is unlikely because of expectations of higher output.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 17 at 3,433 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)