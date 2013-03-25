MUMBAI, March 25 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to a drop in local buying amid a rise in supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* As of 0653 GMT, the May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.26 percent at 3,371 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana looks weak because of arrival pressure. Trading activities are expected to be dull this weak due to a festival," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Indians will celebrate the festival of Holi on March 27.

* Angel Commodities in a research report said chana output is expected to rise after farmers expanded area under cultivation, lured by higher returns. Erratic weather in Madhya Pradesh may lower the yield, it added.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 64 to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)