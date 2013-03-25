UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, March 25 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to a drop in local buying amid a rise in supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.
* As of 0653 GMT, the May contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.26 percent at 3,371 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana looks weak because of arrival pressure. Trading activities are expected to be dull this weak due to a festival," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Indians will celebrate the festival of Holi on March 27.
* Angel Commodities in a research report said chana output is expected to rise after farmers expanded area under cultivation, lured by higher returns. Erratic weather in Madhya Pradesh may lower the yield, it added.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 64 to 3,350 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)