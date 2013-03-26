MUMBAI, March 26 Indian chana futures snapped a two-day falling streak on Tuesday on short-covering, offsetting rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The May contract was up 0.53 percent at 3,390 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0900 GMT. It has fallen 2 percent since the close on Friday.

* "Traders are covering short-positions in chana. But any sharp upside is unlikely because supplies are increasing," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Chana output is expected to rise after farmers expanded the area under cultivation, lured by higher returns, Angel Commodities said in a research report on Monday.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 9 to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)