BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
MUMBAI, March 26 Indian chana futures snapped a two-day falling streak on Tuesday on short-covering, offsetting rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.
* The May contract was up 0.53 percent at 3,390 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0900 GMT. It has fallen 2 percent since the close on Friday.
* "Traders are covering short-positions in chana. But any sharp upside is unlikely because supplies are increasing," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Chana output is expected to rise after farmers expanded the area under cultivation, lured by higher returns, Angel Commodities said in a research report on Monday.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 9 to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.
* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
