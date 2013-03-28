MUMBAI, March 28 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday due to increasing supplies in the domestic market, weak demand and estimates of higher output.

* The May contract was down 0.32 percent at 3,385 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0815 GMT.

* "Arrivals of chana may increase further once harvesting commences from Rajasthan. Increasing arrival may keep chana prices under downside pressure," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Thursday.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)