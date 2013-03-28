MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MUMBAI, March 28 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday due to increasing supplies in the domestic market, weak demand and estimates of higher output.
* The May contract was down 0.32 percent at 3,385 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0815 GMT.
* "Arrivals of chana may increase further once harvesting commences from Rajasthan. Increasing arrival may keep chana prices under downside pressure," Angel Commodities said in a research note on Thursday.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
