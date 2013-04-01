MUMBAI, April 1 Indian chana futures edged up on Monday on some buying at lower levels though increasing arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output capped the gains.

* The May contract was up 0.27 percent at 3,402 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0602 GMT.

* "Chana is expected to trade range-bound in the absence of any fresh cues from the spot market and overall thin trading activities as many spot markets are still shut on Holi," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in the coming days.

* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)