MUMBAI, April 2 Indian chana futures rose on Tuesday on value buying, supported by hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of the wedding season offsetting rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The May contract was up 0.58 percent at 3,460 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0847 GMT.

* "Chana futures continued to surge on good buying support. Fresh buying at the spot markets for the upcoming wedding season also lends support to the prices," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in the coming days.

* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 73 rupees to 3,408 rupees per 100 kg.

* The wedding season in India to re-start in April and continue till early June.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)