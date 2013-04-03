MUMBAI, April 3 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday due to a pick-up in local demand ahead of the wedding season and on stockists' buying, though increasing supplies from the new season crop capped the gains.

* The May contract was up 0.11 percent at 3,486 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0803 GMT.

* "Domestic buying is rising ahead of the wedding season. In the short term chana prices are expected to stay firm," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* The wedding season will restart in April and continue until early June.

* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in the coming days.

* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* Chana, or chickpea, rose 54 rupees to 3,483 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)