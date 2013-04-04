MUMBAI, April 4 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday on value buying, supported by hopes of an improvement in local demand ahead of the wedding season, though arrivals from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The May contract was up 0.72 percent at 3,482 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0957 GMT. It had fallen 0.72 percent in the previous session.

* "Local demand is expected to pick up at lower levels because weddings will start from this month and consumption would increase," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* The wedding season will restart in April and continue until early June.

* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in the coming days.

* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 32 rupees to 3,424 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)