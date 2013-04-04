MUMBAI, April 4 Indian chana futures rose on
Thursday on value buying, supported by hopes of an improvement
in local demand ahead of the wedding season, though arrivals
from the new season crop and expectations of higher output
restricted the upside.
* The May contract was up 0.72 percent at 3,482
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0957 GMT. It had fallen 0.72 percent in the previous
session.
* "Local demand is expected to pick up at lower levels
because weddings will start from this month and consumption
would increase," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in
Maharashtra.
* The wedding season will restart in April and continue
until early June.
* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum
from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals
from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in the coming days.
* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 32 rupees to 3,424 rupees per 100
kg in the New Delhi spot market.
* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a
year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on
local prices, a government statement said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)