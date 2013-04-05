MUMBAI, April 5 Indian chana futures edged up on Friday on concerns of lower yield in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, and hopes of a pick-up in domestic buying, though arrivals from the new season crop weighed on the sentiment.

* The May contract was up 0.12 percent at 3,477 rupees per 100 kg on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0705 GMT.

* "Unfavourable weather in Madhya Pradesh could hit the yield of the chana crop," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in the coming days.

* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.

* Chana, or chickpea, edged up 8 rupees to 3,446 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* The wedding season will restart in April and continue until early June.

* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)