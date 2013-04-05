MUMBAI, April 5 Indian chana futures edged up on
Friday on concerns of lower yield in Madhya Pradesh, the largest
producing state, and hopes of a pick-up in domestic buying,
though arrivals from the new season crop weighed on the
sentiment.
* The May contract was up 0.12 percent at 3,477
rupees per 100 kg on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
at 0705 GMT.
* "Unfavourable weather in Madhya Pradesh could hit the
yield of the chana crop," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* Supplies from the new season crop have gained momentum
from Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, while arrivals
from Rajasthan and Maharashtra would pick up in the coming days.
* The supplies are likely to rise further, dealers said.
* Chana, or chickpea, edged up 8 rupees to 3,446 rupees per
100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.
* The wedding season will restart in April and continue
until early June.
* India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a
year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on
local prices, a government statement said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)