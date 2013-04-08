MUMBAI, April 8 Indian chana futures rose 2
percent on Monday following gains in the spot market, where
stockists raised purchases on concerns that unseasonal rainfall
in top producing Madhya Pradesh state may trim production.
* The May contract was up 1.71 percent at 3,633
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0834 GMT.
* "There are concerns over production due to unseasonal
rainfall in Madhya Pradesh in the last few weeks. Rainfall can
affect quality as well," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst
with Angel Commodities Broking.
* Chana, or chickpea, surged 84 rupees to 3,593 rupees per
100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.
* Ongoing wedding season also supported demand for chana,
dealers said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)