MUMBAI, April 8 Indian chana futures rose 2 percent on Monday following gains in the spot market, where stockists raised purchases on concerns that unseasonal rainfall in top producing Madhya Pradesh state may trim production.

* The May contract was up 1.71 percent at 3,633 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0834 GMT.

* "There are concerns over production due to unseasonal rainfall in Madhya Pradesh in the last few weeks. Rainfall can affect quality as well," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Chana, or chickpea, surged 84 rupees to 3,593 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* Ongoing wedding season also supported demand for chana, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)