India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
MUMBAI, April 10 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday due to concerns over lower yields in Madhya Pradesh and on hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of the wedding season.
* Madhya Pradesh is the top chana producer in the country and has received unseasonal rainfall in the last few weeks, raising concerns over yields.
* The May contract was up 0.36 percent at 3,632 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0906 GMT.
* "Hopes of a pick-up in local buying ahead of the wedding season are supporting prices but any sharp upside is unlikely because production is higher," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* Khan expects the May contract to test resistance at 3,560-3,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 18 rupees to 3,566 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India