MUMBAI, April 10 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday due to concerns over lower yields in Madhya Pradesh and on hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of the wedding season.

* Madhya Pradesh is the top chana producer in the country and has received unseasonal rainfall in the last few weeks, raising concerns over yields.

* The May contract was up 0.36 percent at 3,632 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0906 GMT.

* "Hopes of a pick-up in local buying ahead of the wedding season are supporting prices but any sharp upside is unlikely because production is higher," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Khan expects the May contract to test resistance at 3,560-3,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 18 rupees to 3,566 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)