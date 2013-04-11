MUMBAI, April 11 Indian chana futures slipped on
Thursday on increasing supplies from the new season crop, a drop
in local buying and estimates of higher output.
* The May contract was down 0.55 percent at 3,588
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0909 GMT.
* "Supplies from the new season crop are increasing from
Rajasthan as this is the main season. Moderate supplies are also
coming from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh," said Chowda Reddy,
a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Reddy expects the May contract to get support at 3,570
rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 31 rupees to 3,534 rupees per 100
kg in the New Delhi spot market.
* However, there are some concerns over yields in Madhya
Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it
received unseasonal rainfall.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)