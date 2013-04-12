MUMBAI, April 12 Indian chana futures fell on Friday due to weak spot demand, rising supplies in local markets and estimates of higher output.

* At 0907 GMT, the May contract was down 0.31 percent at 3,566 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "At higher levels fresh demand is not seen forthcoming. However, underlying buying interest prevails in the market and could arrest major decline in price," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 25 rupees to 3,492 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* However, there are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.

* Unfavorable weather during the crucial growth stage has affected the yield in some areas in Madhya Pradesh, the Kotak research note said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)