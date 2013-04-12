Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
MUMBAI, April 12 Indian chana futures fell on Friday due to weak spot demand, rising supplies in local markets and estimates of higher output.
* At 0907 GMT, the May contract was down 0.31 percent at 3,566 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "At higher levels fresh demand is not seen forthcoming. However, underlying buying interest prevails in the market and could arrest major decline in price," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 25 rupees to 3,492 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.
* However, there are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.
* Unfavorable weather during the crucial growth stage has affected the yield in some areas in Madhya Pradesh, the Kotak research note said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
