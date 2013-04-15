MUMBAI, April 15 Indian chana futures rose on
Monday due to concerns over yield and quality of the crop from
Madhya Pradesh, though supplies from other states and estimates
of higher output capped the gains.
* The May contract was 1.17 percent higher at 3,724
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0840 GMT.
* "Supplies from Madhya Pradesh are of little poor quality
because of untimely rains. In the short term prices may rise on
quality concerns but overall higher production will limit the
upside," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore in Madhya
Pradesh.
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 27 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100
kg in the New Delhi spot market.
* There are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the
top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal
rainfall.
* Unfavourable weather during the crucial growth stage has
affected yields in some areas in Madhya Pradesh, a Kotak
research note said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)