MUMBAI, April 15 Indian chana futures rose on Monday due to concerns over yield and quality of the crop from Madhya Pradesh, though supplies from other states and estimates of higher output capped the gains.

* The May contract was 1.17 percent higher at 3,724 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0840 GMT.

* "Supplies from Madhya Pradesh are of little poor quality because of untimely rains. In the short term prices may rise on quality concerns but overall higher production will limit the upside," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 27 rupees to 3,600 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* There are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.

* Unfavourable weather during the crucial growth stage has affected yields in some areas in Madhya Pradesh, a Kotak research note said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)