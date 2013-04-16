MUMBAI, April 16 Indian chana futures fell more
than 1 percent on Tuesday, weighed by supplies from the new
harvest and on estimates of higher output.
* Supplies from the new season crop have risen from
Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
* The May contract was 0.73 percent lower at 3,685
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0816 GMT.
* "Supplies have started coming in from everywhere at local
markets. Demand has not picked up yet but would gradually
increase from stockists," said Nitin Taori, a trader from
Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 10 rupees to 3,615 rupees per 100
kg in the New Delhi spot market.
* There are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the
top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal
rainfall.
* Unfavourable weather during the crucial growth stage has
affected yields in some areas of Madhya Pradesh, a Kotak
research note said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)