MUMBAI, April 16 Indian chana futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, weighed by supplies from the new harvest and on estimates of higher output.

* Supplies from the new season crop have risen from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

* The May contract was 0.73 percent lower at 3,685 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0816 GMT.

* "Supplies have started coming in from everywhere at local markets. Demand has not picked up yet but would gradually increase from stockists," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 10 rupees to 3,615 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

* There are some concerns over yields in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.

* Unfavourable weather during the crucial growth stage has affected yields in some areas of Madhya Pradesh, a Kotak research note said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)