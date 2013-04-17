MUMBAI, April 17 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday on concerns over yield and crop quality in Madhya Pradesh while lower-than-expected supplies from Rajasthan also aided the upside.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

* The May contract was 0.16 percent higher at 3,645 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0553 GMT.

* "Farmers in Rajasthan are holding back supplies in anticipation of better prices. Seasonal demand from stockists and local buyers are strong," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* There are some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.

* Acharya expects the May contract to touch 3,700 rupees by the end of the session.

* Unfavourable weather during the crucial growth stage has affected yields in some areas of Madhya Pradesh, a Kotak research note said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)