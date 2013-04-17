MUMBAI, April 17 Indian chana futures edged up
on Wednesday on concerns over yield and crop quality in Madhya
Pradesh while lower-than-expected supplies from Rajasthan also
aided the upside.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving
from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
* The May contract was 0.16 percent higher at 3,645
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0553 GMT.
* "Farmers in Rajasthan are holding back supplies in
anticipation of better prices. Seasonal demand from stockists
and local buyers are strong," said Sudha Acharya, analyst at
Kotak Commodities.
* There are some concerns over yields and quality of the
crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country,
after it received unseasonal rainfall.
* Acharya expects the May contract to touch 3,700 rupees by
the end of the session.
* Unfavourable weather during the crucial growth stage has
affected yields in some areas of Madhya Pradesh, a Kotak
research note said.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)