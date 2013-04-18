MUMBAI, April 18 Indian chana futures slipped on Thursday on profit-taking, driven by estimates of higher output and fresh supplies from the new season crop, though concerns over yield and crop quality in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

* The May contract was 0.19 percent lower at 3,682 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0844 GMT. The contract had risen 1.37 percent on Wednesday.

* "Some sell-off is seen in futures at higher prices but we may see some recovery as sentiment in spot is firm due to good stockists' demand," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* There are some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.

* At Delhi, spot chana rose 25 rupees to 3,615 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)