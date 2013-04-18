BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
MUMBAI, April 18 Indian chana futures slipped on Thursday on profit-taking, driven by estimates of higher output and fresh supplies from the new season crop, though concerns over yield and crop quality in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
* The May contract was 0.19 percent lower at 3,682 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0844 GMT. The contract had risen 1.37 percent on Wednesday.
* "Some sell-off is seen in futures at higher prices but we may see some recovery as sentiment in spot is firm due to good stockists' demand," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* There are some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall.
* At Delhi, spot chana rose 25 rupees to 3,615 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
