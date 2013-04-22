MUMBAI, April 22 Indian chana futures fell on
Monday, tracking subdued activities in the spot market where
demand was weak while new season supplies and expectations of
higher output also weighed on sentiment.
* The May contract was 0.58 percent lower at 3,574
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0840 GMT.
* "Trading activities are subdued. Fresh buying is not
coming in as traders are expecting some more fall in the
prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* However, some concerns over yields and quality of the crop
in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the
top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall
in February.
* At Delhi, spot chana fell 74 rupees to 3,500 rupees per
100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving
from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)