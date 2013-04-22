MUMBAI, April 22 Indian chana futures fell on Monday, tracking subdued activities in the spot market where demand was weak while new season supplies and expectations of higher output also weighed on sentiment.

* The May contract was 0.58 percent lower at 3,574 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0840 GMT.

* "Trading activities are subdued. Fresh buying is not coming in as traders are expecting some more fall in the prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* However, some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* At Delhi, spot chana fell 74 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)