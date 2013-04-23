MUMBAI, April 23 Indian chana futures slipped on Tuesday due to a pick-up in new season supplies from Rajasthan while expectations of higher output also dampened sentiment.

* The May contract was 0.22 percent lower at 3,565 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0926 GMT.

* "Supplies have increased from Rajasthan and this is weighing on sentiment. Prices may fall by another 50-70 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* However, some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* In Delhi, spot chana edged up 9 rupees to 3,509 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)